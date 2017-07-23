Shah Rukh Khan to feature in DJ Diplo’s next single. Here’s the proof

Shah Rukh Khan is spending vacations in Los Angeles. Shah Rukh Khan is spending vacations in Los Angeles.

Shah Rukh Khan is spreading magnificent energy across the nation as he promotes his upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, but now the actor is making sure to treat his overseas fans too. Apparently, the actor has shot for a video with DJ Diplo, which means he would feature in DJ Diplo’s next single. SRK broke the news on Twitter with a picture of him and Diplo together. He wrote, “Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx” Well, we surely cannot wait for the single to be out.

Meanwhile, the actor is in Los Angeles where he is spending some quality time with his kids. Some media reports suggest that he is there for his son Aryan’s surgery. However, nothing has been reported beyond that. But he is making sure he has some fun time too as we saw his posts about his visit to Universal Studios in LA, where he took AbRam for the first time. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, “Took the kids 2 @unistudios , this time AbRam’s turn. Thx for the hospitality & as always I am a wimp on the rides!”

Meanwhile, the actor has been actively promoting his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Before flying to LA, the actor was constantly on toes, touring from one city to another, to keep the buzz around the film going. While then Anushka Sharma was missing as she was spending time with Virat Kohli and then shot for a cameo in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, now Shah Rukh would be giving a miss to the promotions for a while.

Recently, Imtiaz Ali went live on Twitter through Red Chillies Entertainment handle and spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh and Anushka. He said, “What I liked most about him is that he is very open to any kind of instruction and he follows them completely. Since both of us have a theater background, we understand each other very well and can do same things in different ways.”

Talking about Anushka, the Tamasha director said that the actor is very instinctive and very real.

