Shah Rukh Khan to do Rush Hour sequel with Brett Ratner? Hollywood director is already making plans

Shah Rukh Khan created a ripple on social media when he made Hollywood director Brett Ratner groove to ‘Lungi Dance’. Shah Rukh and Brett shared some interesting insights on life and movies during their long and fun conversation at the 60th San Francisco Film Festival. The actor was being honoured with a special tribute at the film festival. During the conversation, the Rush Hour and X-Men director also revealed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a Hollywood movie. Brett said, “One day I want to make a Rush Hour sequel in India with SRK in it.” Brett didn’t stop there and heaped praises on Shah Rukh. Brett said, “Shah Rukh Khan is Jackie Chan, The Rock, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, all in one.” If Brett’s dream is materialised, then it will surely be a gift for all Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Chan fans across the world.

Brett and Shah Rukh are good friends and it was reflected in their easy, smooth conversation. Brett has directed Hollywood action flicks including Rush Hour trilogy, X-Men: Last Stand and Dwayne Johnson’s Hercules. Shah Rukh and Brett extended their chat on social media post this session.

Thx @BrettRatner for a great evening at the @SFFILM ur doll is awesome like u. pic.twitter.com/eJNTInUHBx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 15, 2017

Brett posted a video on his Instagram account and captioned it, “With #KingKhan @iamsrk doing the #LungiDance during the @sffilm Inspiring, humble, a great dancer, and smells great too.” SRK also took to Twitter and thanked Brett who gifted the actor a doll modelled on himself. “Thanx Brett Ratner for a great evening at the SFFILM, your doll is awesome like you,” Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter. The actor also thanked festival organisers and wrote, “You made me feel special and all who came to attend. Love you and hugs.” Shah Rukh’s film My Name is Khan was also screened at the festival.

The actor also spoke about his upcoming Anand L Rai film during the event and said, “That movie is very exciting, very different. To me, it is technologically most superior movie ever been made in India. I don’t want to show-off, but it is one of its kinds and will start next month. I am very excited.”

