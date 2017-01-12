Shah Rukh Khan is extremely grateful to be honoured with Yash Chopra Memorial Award

Shah Rukh Khan had been Yash Chopra’s all time favourite hero and has collaborated with him for various projects Shah Rukh Khan had been Yash Chopra’s all time favourite hero and has collaborated with him for various projects

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ace filmmaker Yash Chopra’s all-time favourite hero, is ‘extremely grateful and thrilled’ to be chosen as the recipient of the fourth National Yash Chopra Memorial Award.

Looking dapper in a stylish black Raees jacket at the Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 Calendar launch, King Khan said, “It’s a huge honour as Yash ji is one of the greatest filmmakers our country has ever seen. I have also been associated with him and his family in close proximity.”

Shah Rukh Khan had collaborated with Yash Chopra for various projects like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, (which was one of the films that had helped the Dilwale actor gain the title, King Of Romance), Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Veer Zaara, Chak De India, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Fan.

The award – whose previous recipients were Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha – will be presented on February 25.

The Dear Zindagi star is on cloud nine as, “The others who have received this award are extremely renowned so I never thought I would get this award so soon. I’m extremely grateful and thrilled.”

On the work front, the Badshaah of Bollywood is all set for the release of his much-awaited flick Raees on 25th this month.

