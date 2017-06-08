Shah Rukh Khan throws another temper tantrum and demands for a better role. Watch video to know more

Will Shah Rukh Khan be dressed up as a panda eating bamboo for his latest ad? Will Shah Rukh Khan be dressed up as a panda eating bamboo for his latest ad?

Recently we saw Shah Rukh Khan losing his temper when he became the victim of a prank played by the Egyptian anchor Ramez Galal. We also came to know later that the whole menace of falling into a quicksand and being approached by a dangerous looking reptile was a prank in which the star was paid to participate and to beat him up. Now in a new ad for a popular food delivery app, we see the actor slightly fumed again while reading a script handed to him.

Shah Rukh Khan is now the brand ambassador of Food Panda and in their latest advertisement the Raees actor does not seem to be very pleased with his role. Referring to films like Chak De India, Ra One, and Fan, we see the actor ranting, “Coach ban gaya, robot ban gaya, ihatak ki khud ka apna fan bhi ban gaya. ( I have played the role of a coach, robot and even played a fan of my own self,), But this…this is too much! ”

So what is it that is annoying Shah Rukh Khan so much? Food Panda just decided to leave us wondering, hinting that they will reveal it in their next ad. Meanwhile, we can only wonder… will he be dressed up as a panda eating bamboo? Fans of Shah Rukh Khan happen to know that the Dear Zindagi actor is a real sport. So, this is quite possible.

Although he is popular for being the king of romance, he can readily take challenges like playing a 20 something-year-old Delhi-ka vella at the age of 50, a gangster in Raees and Dilwale, and now he has even signed up to play a dwarf. Playing a panda might not be an exaggeration!

On the work front, he will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next untitled film, opposite Anushka Sharma. The two have paired up again, for the fourth time, in Aanand L Rai’s film, where he will also be working with Katrina Kaif. The film recently went on floors. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Tubelight.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd