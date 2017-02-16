Shah Rukh Khan is the happiest working with Imtiaz Ali and Vaibhavi Merchant

Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will reportedly clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Crack, in August this year. Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will reportedly clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Crack, in August this year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Raees might still be making money at the ticket windows, but the superstar is already gearing up for his next big movie directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film reportedly titled either The Ring or Rehnuma, also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role. While fans are awaiting to get more updates about the film, SRK himself tweets about how happy he is working on the sets of the film.

King Khan took to Twitter to share his experience about working on the film, which happens to be his third collaboration with Anushka, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hain Jaan. He tweeted about his work and how happy he was about teaming up with director Imtiaz Ali and the film’s choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Work always makes me happy but when it’s with beautiful ppl like Vaibhavi & team and Imtiaz & his mad boys & girls it’s like the happiest.”

The first look poster of the film was released sometime back, however, the title of the film has not yet been finalised. There are speculations that it could be renamed Rehnuma, which means a guide or leader in Urdu, as this happens to be the role of SRK in the film.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet about The Ring.

According to reports, the plot of the film apparently revolves around the engagement ring of the character played by Anushka Sharma. It is about how she loses the ring and her guide, played by SRK, helps her in finding the same.

Check the pictures from the sets of the Imtiaz Ali film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

The shooting of the film started off in Prague last year, and was shot all across Europe. It is supposed to release in the month of August, 2017.

