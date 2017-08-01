Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks: Nayi Soch to clash with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11?

With Bigg Boss already being a popular reality show with a loyal audience, it would be interesting to see whether fans will ditch Salman Khan for Shah Rukh Khan. With Bigg Boss already being a popular reality show with a loyal audience, it would be interesting to see whether fans will ditch Salman Khan for Shah Rukh Khan.

News reports on Tuesday suggested that Shah Rukh Khan’s new Star Plus show TED Talks: Nayi Soch is all set to clash with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 that will air on Colors. While Salman will be seen on weekends grilling the contestants over their last week’s performance, arch rival Shah Rukh Khan will host influential people from all walks of life on a rival channel at the same time.

Talking about the clash, a source from Star Plus told indianexpress.com, “We are still trying to figure out the timings and we are yet to officially confirm it. The clash would be inevitable if both air at 9pm. But since both have different concepts, the shows will find its own audience.”

TED is a nonpartisan nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 110 languages. TED Talks: Nayi Soch will be the Hindi version but with the same 18-minute format. SRK, who is busy promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal, will begin shooting for the show soon. Ted Talks India, a 14-episode show, will go on air from October and will be tentatively a weekly, airing only on Sundays.

Talking about TED Talks: Nayi Soch, SRK had earlier said, “People will share stories about changes in society, in life — whether it’s about the climate, dangerous diseases or to help empower women — and all of this will be integrated. There are some beautiful stories — both Indian and international — which the team is planning to get on one platform and do a nice mix of Hindi and English speakers. I feel it will be a niche show.”

The adaptation of Big Brother, Bigg Boss has become a popular reality show in India. And with Salman Khan taking over as the host from the fourth season, things have become far more interesting. The Tubelight actor has already shot for the promo, and the show is slated to go on air from mid-September.

