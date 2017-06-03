Shah Rukh Khan talks about playing a dwarf in Aanand L Rai’s next: We don’t have to empathise with differently abled people

Shah Rukh Khan will sport a three-feet-one-inch height in the film and will use VFX to look like a dwarf. Shah Rukh Khan will sport a three-feet-one-inch height in the film and will use VFX to look like a dwarf.

Shah Rukh Khan will play a dwarf for the first time in Aanand L. Rai’s next that also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor will sport a three-feet-one-inch height in the film and will use VFX to look like a dwarf. The actor insisted that the film is not about emphasising with differently-abled people but celebrating them like normal people. SRK revealed this and a lot more in an interview with DNA. Shah Rukh said that the film will highlight the feeling of incompleteness that a differently abled person goes through.

“I don’t know if I’m being politically correct, but sometimes a physical impairment or when you are differently-abled, there are a lot of personal issues that you face. This film will definitely be funny in places, it will have a love story and eventually, it is a really sweet film because Aanand himself is very funny. But somewhere the film is more to do with the incompleteness that sometimes a person feels because of being physically-challenged. To me, that’s the core of the film,” Shah Rukh was quoted in the interview.

The actor also said that the film is light-hearted and funny and Aanand and Himanshu Sharma have written it beautifully. The film will explore the love that lies within physically challenged people despite their limitations and how it’s more special than what normal people have. “We should know there is happiness abound in their lives. We don’t have to empathise or sympathise with them, we just need to celebrate them like completely abled people. We should never distinguish between them,” Shah Rukh added.

