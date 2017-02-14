Shah Rukh Khan takes son AbRam for a late night walk on Juhu beach. See pic

When AbRam and Shah Rukh spent time at the beach and made sand castles that would last a lifetime. When AbRam and Shah Rukh spent time at the beach and made sand castles that would last a lifetime.

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam went for a late night walk on Mumbai’s Juhu beach on Monday and it was the kind ‘forever love’ is made of. As the father and son enjoyed a moment of peace together, SRK shared a pic on social media, “a late night walk along the juhu beach…hand in hand…& the sand castle we made will last a lifetime..we r sure.”

Shah Rukh has been enjoying every moment with his tiny tot. With his two elder children, Suhana and Aryan, abroad for studies, the actor likes to have AbRam around as much as he can. Whether he is shooting or promoting films, AbRam playing around is a fixture. In fact, we would like to believe that the three-year-old has become as big an attraction as his superstar dad.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had accepted that AbRam just loves the camera and hates it when he can’t be part of his dad’s pics. “He waves out to everyone. I was at the airport, had to get back from Dubai and there were lots of people taking pictures with me. So, I said let me stand here, finish the pictures and board the plane and he wanted to be part of every picture. Halfway through, Ravi (bodyguard) just took him away but he got so disturbed. He said ‘You’re not allowing to me take pictures’.”

We are simply in love with son-daddy duo!

