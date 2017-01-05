Shah Rukh Khan’s patent pose is hijacked by Sushant Singh Rajput, see pic

Shah Rukh Khan praises Sushant Singh Rajput’s pose. Shah Rukh Khan praises Sushant Singh Rajput’s pose.

Shah Rukh Khan is super impressed with Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently posted a short video in which he is seen attempting the actor’s patent pose. Though Sushant thought that he couldn’t be even near to how charismatic Shah Rukh looks while striking that pose, Shah Rukh gave him 10 on 10 saying he was just perfect.

The quick conversation happened on Twitter where they both exchanged notes with each other. Sushant wrote on Twitter, “”Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:) But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuest,” to which SRK quickly replied, “”The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!!”

How much would you score him?

Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:)

But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuest pic.twitter.com/oCaq4utmVL — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

What could be better than Shah Rukh himself qualifying his hair, pose and everything to be ‘perfect’.

On Instagram, Sushant admitted that he is a huge Shah Rukh fan. He also shared a picture on his official account, captioning, “Hey @iamsrk, your Dubai – Now mine as well!! Thank you for the invitation:) #MyDubai.”

After his much-appreciated performance as Dhoni, SSR is all set for the release of his upcoming film Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon. The film, which is directed by Dinesh Vijan, will release on June 9. Raabta is a love story based on dreams and destiny. The film got delayed by a year due to casting issues.

