Shah Rukh Khan survived a plane crash and a fatal accident on sets. Phew this is tough even for SRK

Phew… That’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacts to the week gone by. We understand the gravity of SRK’s ‘phew’ as the actor survived a plane crash, a fatal accident on Aanand L Rai’s sets and an incessant endeavour to zero in on the title of Imtiaz Ali’s next film. That’s why the actor is thankful and said, “Thank God It’s Friday.” The actor shared a witty tweet in response to the swirl of all rumours during the last week. Shah Rukh wrote on his Twitter page, “TGIF! Survived the week in spite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another.”

The actor recently became the victim of death hoax when a European news network flashed a breaking news segment saying that Shah Rukh was “killed along with seven others when a private jet he was travelling in crashed. It is believed to have been caused by turbulent weather. He was travelling in a Gulfstream G550 jet with his personal assistant and others to Paris for a meeting. The death of Shah Rukh Khan has stunned the Indian diaspora worldwide.”

TGIF! Survived the week inspite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film! pic.twitter.com/5W5DtrrupA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2017

Shah Rukh also escaped a ‘fatal accident’ while shooting Anand L Rai’s next film. Among other things that keep the star busy was deciding upon the title of Imtiaz Ali’s next film co-starring Anushka Sharma. The film has been called The Ring and Rahnuma in the past. It was also reported that another title ‘Raula’ was considered by the makers. As per latest media reports, makers have finally come up with ‘Rangbaaz’ as Shah Rukh didn’t like ‘Raula’ much.

