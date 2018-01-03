Suhana Khan is a vision in her latest photo with daddy Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended a wedding in Delhi. Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended a wedding in Delhi.

Not just Shah Rukh Khan’s baby boy AbRam, but his 17-year-old princess Suhana Khan too is a head turner. Be it Bollywood’s big parties, her appearances on the runway with stylish mommy Gauri Khan or her attending a wedding with parents, everything interests the fans of this teenage star kid who is keen on becoming an actor.

A few days back, #SuhanaKhan on Instagram gave the social media users some perfect clicks of Shah Rukh’s beautiful daughter. The youngster owned her every look as she posed for the shutterbugs at an Indian wedding she attended with mommy Gauri and daddy Shah Rukh in Delhi. And now a recent photo of the teenager has been shared by Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan who designed Suhana’s floral outfit for one of the many wedding festivities.

Sharing the photo, Seema wrote, “Suhana Khan looking so Gorgeous & Vibrant in our white floral overlay lehenga with pretty flower jewelry to complete the look…😍🏵🏵.” The fan pages of Suhana also has a photo with King Khan who was missing from the pictures that went viral earlier. In the photo, Shah Rukh who thinks of daughter Suhana as the most loving person of his family sits comfortably beside her.

Shah Rukh has earlier said about Suhana in an interview to DNA, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry.” Well, Shabana Azmi echoes Shah Rukh’s thoughts about Suhana’s acting skills as she once tweeted, “Mark my words #SuhanaKhan is going to be a seriously good actor. I’ve watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her.”

Check out photos of Suhana from the Delhi wedding:

Suhana is among the star kids who are stealing all the limelight from their star parents. Others in the list are Taimur Ali Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Azad Rao, Misha Kapoor, AbRam Khan and Innaaya Kemmu.

