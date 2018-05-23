Shah Rukh Khan to Suhana on her 18th birthday: Now you can legally do what you’ve been doing since you were 16

Shah Rukh Khan wished daughter Suhana on her 18th birthday in a special way. Shah Rukh Khan wished daughter Suhana on her 18th birthday in a special way.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s little girl Suhana Khan is an adult now. A star in her own capacity, Suhana turned 18 on Tuesday and received a special wish from daddy Shah Rukh on her special day. Overwhelmed with joy, the actor took to his Twitter handle to express love for his daughter. In his tweet, SRK wrote, “Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying…and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16…!! Love u.” Along with the tweet, he shared a photo of Suhana where she can be seen striking a pose like a ballet dancer.

On the eve of Suhana’s birthday, mommy Gauri Khan, who has often shared endearing clicks of her darling daughter shared yet another impressive picture of Suhana. Along with the photograph, she wrote, “Gearing up for a birthday bash… Thanks @karanjohar.” Though there is not much known about the party yet, going by Gauri’s post, it seems Suhana’s star parents had something big planned for their daughter. Another wish for the young girl came from Shah Rukh’s dear friend Farah Khan who commented on Shah Rukh’s post and wrote, “Happy birthday darling Suhana.”

Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying…and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16…!! Love u. pic.twitter.com/9ZRytlZDN2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2018

The last we saw Shah Rukh sharing some candid moments with Suhana was during an IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The father-daughter duo was then accompanied by Shah Rukh’s younger son AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan shared Kolkata Knight Riders winning moment with daughter Suhana. Shah Rukh Khan shared Kolkata Knight Riders winning moment with daughter Suhana.

Over the years, Suhana, with her public appearances, be it at weddings, family vacations or on the runway with mother Gauri, has become a social media star. Even before making a debut in Hindi cinema, the teenage celebrity kid has won the hearts of many. In his earlier interview, Shah Rukh has made it much clear that his daughter will take his legacy forward but only after she finishes her studies.

