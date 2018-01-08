Photos: Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt posts about his kids AbRam, Aryan and Suhana are pure dad goals

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share some interesting posts about AbRam, Aryan and Suhana. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share some interesting posts about AbRam, Aryan and Suhana.

Shah Rukh Khan shared some lovely and heartwarming posts about his children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam on Twitter. The actor is currently busy with the production of his film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Shah Rukh Khan might be the Baadshah of Bollywood, but we also know him as a doting father and a perfect husband. SRK, who will next be seen in Zero, was active on Twitter on Monday morning and we saw him posting some adorable pictures with his son Aryan and daughter Suhana. However, it was one reply which he gave to a fan that took our attention. This was about his youngest one – AbRam.

Shah Rukh was taken by surprise when a fan posted an edited video of the superstar with British singer Ed Sheeran’s song “Shape of You” playing in the background. The fan’s tweet read, “// Shape of you SRK Version//Last night you were in room now my bedsheet smell like you.” The actor was sweet enough to respond to the fan with a tweet, “Thanks. Is it appropriate that this is little AbRam’s fav song…ha ha.”

Shah Rukh had also posted two sets of pictures, one with Aryan and the other with Suhana. The actor was dropping his children off to the airport. He tweeted two selfies with the caption, “Holidays as they say should really be given a speeding ticket…hate dropping my kids to the airport….when holidays end…”

Thanks. Is it appropriate that this is lil AbRam’s fav song…ha ha. http://t.co/og8Y4sG5rY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 8, 2018

Wife Gauri also reshared SRK’s post on Instagram. While Aryan is currently studying in University of Southern California, Suhana is completing her studies in London. On the other hand, little AbRam is going to Dhirubhai Ambani International School and having a gala time there, a glimpse of which we saw recently during his school’s annual function where he danced to his father’s song from Swades, “Yeh Taara Woh Tara”.

While it is too soon for AbRam, SRK’s daughter already shows a keen interest in her father’s profession.

Holidays as they say should really be given a speeding ticket…hate dropping my kids to the airport….when holidays end… pic.twitter.com/B3T4sr6TvC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 8, 2018

Shah Rukh had earlier said about Suhana in an interview to DNA, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which he is also co-producing. Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The title of the film was recently released through a teaser video.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd