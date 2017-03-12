Shah Rukh Khan’s struggle with injuries: A timeline of his pain all through the years

Shah Rukh Khan has had a long struggle with various injuries including his left shoulder. Shah Rukh Khan has had a long struggle with various injuries including his left shoulder.

Shah Rukh Khan recently underwent a minor shoulder injury. The actor might be used to visiting the hospital and hence taking all of it with a pinch of laughter, but, his struggle with injuries is nothing new. In fact, SRK has had a long struggle with various injuries including his left shoulder. No one can guess Shah Rukh’s fight with all the pain, for the actor doesn’t give us an impression of his own physical suffering, when he dances, romances and even does action. Here’s a timeline of Shah Rukh Khan’s injuries all these years:

SRK fractured his ribs and left ankle on the sets of Darr

Shah Rukh Khan had his first major injury on the sets of Yash Chopra’s Darr at Mumbai’s Film City. The actor was supposed to jump on Anupam Kher who was sitting on a sofa. However, when Shah Rukh jumped, Anupam lifted his left leg accidently. SRK was injured badly, fracturing his three ribs and left ankle.

Shah Rukh Khan’s right toe injury

The actor accidently injured his right toe during an action sequence in 1993. However, the injury worsened by the time he started shooting for his film My Name Is Khan. The actor reportedly injured his right toe all over again on the sets of the Karan Johar film.

Shah Rukh used Madhuri Dixit’s dupatta to ease his pain from a knee injury

Few people know that Shah Rukh Khan had also suffered an injury on the sets of Rakesh Roshan’s film Koyla. The audience might well remember him dancing with a dupatta tied on his knee. However, it wasn’t for any style purpose. Shah Rukh was trying to ease his pain due to a knee injury. Since the film was being shot in Arunachal Pradesh at that time, Shah Rukh continued shooting despite the pain. Otherwise, the makers would have suffered heavy losses.

SRK’s back injury while shooting Boney Kapoor’s film Shakti

Most of us do remember Shah Rukh’s famous item number “Ishq Kamina” from Boney Kapoor’s film Shakti. However, not many know that the actor suffered a back injury. Shah Rukh was operated in a UK hospital.

Shah Rukh suffered from left shoulder injury for the first time

Shah Rukh injured his left shoulder for the first time during the shooting of an action scene in Dulha Mil Gaya. That was in the year 2007. The actor injured the same shoulder during shooting of My Name Is Khan in 2008. However, he didn’t treat the injury immediately and waited for the shooting to get over.

SRK went for minimally invasive surgery for his left knee

Shah Rukh’s left knee injury that occurred during Koyla worsened when the actor was shooting for his home production Ra-One. The actor went for the minimal invasive surgery to ease his pain.

Shah Rukh finally underwent a shoulder surgery in 2013

The actor got badly hurt during the shooting of Rohit Shetty’s film Chennai Express. Shah Rukh finally underwent a shoulder surgery following this accident. He was treated in London.

Minor injuries on the sets of Happy New Year

Shah Rukh Khan has also suffered minor injuries on the sets of his film Happy New Year while shooting for a dance sequence. He was immediately rushed to Nanavati hospital.

He underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee

As we told you, the actor has been suffering from his injured left knee for quite some time now. The actor finally underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after suffering from continuous swelling and pain.

Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2017: Salman Khan sets the stage on fire, Govinda and Raveena Tandon reunite for a memorable performance. Watch videos

And finally a minor surgery of his left shoulder

Shah Rukh tweeted about the same few days back. “Had a minor follow-up surgery on my left shoulder.They marked my right hand like this, so there is no mistake. Sweet,” he wrote.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd