Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees most talked about Bollywood film of 2017 on Twitter

According to Twitter India's annual ranking list, Raees was the most talked about Hindi film in 2017 based on the hashtag volume. Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai was in the second place.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: December 27, 2017 10:43 am
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees most talked about Bollywood film of 2017 Shah Rukh has also topped Twitter’s most talked about celebrity list.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees was the most talked about Bollywood film of 2017 on Twitter, with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai securing the second place, reveals a report.

Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the film.

Salman’s Tubelight might have been a dud at the box office, but features in the third position in the list.

Tubelight

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, with Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead, was number four, followed by Kaabil, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 and Jagga Jasoos.

Shah Rukh has also topped Twitter’s most talked about celebrity list. Among the ladies, Deepika has topped the list.

