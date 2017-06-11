Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Devdas to re-release in 3D format, confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms the possibility of re-releasing Devdas in 3D format. Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms the possibility of re-releasing Devdas in 3D format.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas is coming back. No, it is not being remade or being adapted into a series or something but the original version of the film will soon be re-released in 3D format. Yes, you read that right. According to a report in DNA, Sanjay Leena Bhansali, the director of the magnum opus, has confirmed the development.

“When I was finally convinced about the 3D version of Devdas, I wanted to make sure that every frame conveyed just the right proportions and dimensions. I realised that much of my film was originally shot with a lot of depth in the frames. That, in fact, made Devdas an ideal candidate for the 3D format,” said the director. Well, this surely has made every Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans a reason to celebrate. Imagine, you would be able to experience every emotion on a higher scale now. Isn’t that exciting?

A source told DNA, “The global reach of the format is very strong, thanks to the Hollywood super-hero films that are mostly created in 3D. With Devdas, we hope to crack the international 3D market that Baahubali missed, as it was not made in the format.”

Meanwhile, the magical duo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan would be coming back with a biopic on iconic poet Sahir Ludianvi. Apart from this, Shah Rukh is in news for his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with his next project Padmavati, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

