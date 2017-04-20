Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan spends time with his kids AbRam, Suhana and Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan’s definition of a perfect day is the time he gets to spend time with his kids. Shah Rukh Khan’s definition of a perfect day is the time he gets to spend time with his kids.

Those who have seen Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam’s cute little moments can vouch for the fact that they make an adorable duo. The little munchkin, who has been more outgoing than his elder siblings, really knows how to get attention and love. Aryan and Suhana who used to be quite media shy, have now slightly become more forthcoming in their approach. The actor who shares a lovely bond with each of them said his definition of a perfect day are the moments he gets to spend with his kids.

“On a relaxed day, just spending time with kids. If I am sitting with the girl, then watching Pretty Little Liars or some chick flick. If I am sitting with the son then watching Doraemon and if I am sitting with the elder son, then watching something deeper and darker from Korea, which I don’t understand but my son does. So watching pictures with them, having potato chips and colas, being in shorts and completely untidy in bed. I think that’s kind of a perfect day,” he said.

In 2016, he played Dr Jehangir Khan in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi. Three moments from the film — Samundar Se Kabaddi, Creaking Chairs and Repair & Recycle — have remained fresh in the minds of his fans. When asked which one would he impart to his kids, his response was Samundar Se Kabaddi.

” Not creaking chairs for sure. If you love someone, you must tell them and not keep it to yourself. I like the concept of Samundar Se Kabaddi. It’s not a winning flight rather it would discontinue without any end. But just being able to enjoy a sense of competition, in any aspect, be it in sports or real life is special. You are trying to hold onto something knowing well enough that it couldn’t be held on to. But you don’t give up. You enjoy the game. It’s a concept I believe in; that you play to win but more than that it’s important that you enjoy the game. Because both losing and winning are going to happen in games and in life. And you have to accept that. It’s about just enjoying the game of life so Samundar Se Kabaddi stands for all of that,” said the Dear Zindagi actor.

