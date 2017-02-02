Shah Rukh Khan slips into a lungi while promoting Raees in Ahmedabad, see pics, video

Shah Rukh Khan wears lungi again while promoting Raees in Ahmedabad Shah Rukh Khan wears lungi again while promoting Raees in Ahmedabad

Shah Rukh Khan is going places with his film Raees. First, he caught the train to Delhi, did the Zaalima act with fans at an institute in Pune and now he was spotted wearing a lungi for the second time while greeting the ladies of Ahmedabad.

“Koi bhi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota,” is one of the most popular dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan that is ruling both entertainment arena and social media right now, and this is what SRK told the women grassroot managers and entrepreneurs in Ahmedabad.

Dhandha apna hi hona chahiye! @iamsrk talks to a bunch of female grassroot managers & entrepreneurs from @SEWABharat . #RaeesInAhmedabad pic.twitter.com/dZt8OGtoAa — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) February 1, 2017

By now, for those who have been intimate with the works of Shah Rukh Khan know well enough that the words uttered by the superstar somehow manages to gain massive popularity.

Since the film’s relationship begins and ends in Gujarat it is impossible that the team which seems to be on a traveling spree won’t visit the capital city of the dry state.

The ladies & the lungi. Can’t get over the fragrance of lov sacrifice & hardships these women surrounded me with. pic.twitter.com/aPF2A3J66q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2017

Despite the mixed reviews, the film has held its own at the box office. Much like King Khan, his on-screen enemy Nawazuddin Siddiqui managed to keep you seated with an intense role.

Check out the funny and the gyaani moments the ladies shared with the superstar:

It’s a known fact that there will be a huge crowd if the king arrives in the city.

Like Raees, like SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan waving at his fans.

You visit the land of Gandhi, you expect a gift like that.

What next Shah Rukh Khan? Will you be catching the Chennai Express?

