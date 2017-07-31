Shah Rukh Khan sings ‘Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic’ and leaves Anushka Sharma and his fans asking for more. See photos, video

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal in Benaras. Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal in Benaras.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is presently promoting his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal with Anushka Sharma at Varanasi is presently living upto the name of Don/Vijay from his hit film Don in 2006. Lately the Raees actor have been city hopping for the promotions of their upcoming film. They recently flew from Dubai after the promotions of their film. The two actors seem far from being tired. In one of the videos, received by the indianexpress.com, the Dear Zindagi actor was seen trying his hand at singing the famous Bhojpuri song, “Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic.”

Anushka and Shah Rukh have made an adorable onscreen couple ever since they came together in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Later they were seen in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and also be collaborating for Aanand L Rai’s yet to be titled film. In the new photos received by indianexpress.com the actors were seen relishing paan. Well we can only guess after a long international tour, there’s nothing more cherishing than a little bit of ‘desi paan’.

See more photos here.

In Jab Harry Met Sejal, for the first time in 25 years, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a turban. He plays Harvinder aka Harry while playing a tour guide in Europe. Regular cinefans would know if a film has Europe, Shah Rukh Khan and is based on the theme of travelling, it has basically got all the essential ingredients required to tell a love story in Bollywood. But in Jab Harry Met Sejal, unlike Raj or Rahul, Shah Rukh Khan is a self confessed pervert. But jittery Sejal does not seem to have a problem with that. Was he only saying it to avoid falling in love with Sejal? Only the coming Friday can tell us.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd