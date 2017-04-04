Shah Rukh Khan shoots in sun-baked fields of Punjab. Will we see SRK recreate DDLJ magic? See pics, videos

Together, Shah Rukh and Kajol redefined romance and love and everything that lies between. Together, Shah Rukh and Kajol redefined romance and love and everything that lies between.

Long before Shah Rukh Khan became a ‘superstar’, he walked into a mustard field, opened his arms and became India’s sweetheart. This scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also gave one of the most iconic scenes in Hindi cinema. Together, Shah Rukh and Kajol redefined romance and love and everything that lies between. The actor once again visited the lanes of Punjab when he dared to do common man act in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The act was devoid of all the flamboyance of a Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge but was refreshing. Shah Rukh shot the film in Amritsar.

Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film takes Shah Rukh once again to Punjab and fuels our hopes of seeing a different romantic side of the actor on-screen. The film that also stars Anushka Sharma is currently being shot in Jalandhar city. A lot of pictures and videos have surfaced online that give us a glimpse into film’s on-location shooting. The actor might not be looking as young as Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but retains the same charm. One video also shows Shah Rukh waving to his fans. Going by one picture, one can see the team shooting in a wheat field. So will we get to see Shah Rukh romancing again in the sun-baked fields of Punjab?

[ Exclusice Picture ] : @iamsrk Waving Hand For Fans During Shooting #TheRing Jalandhar Punjab Today pic.twitter.com/iVrEskRCTy — Deepak ✌ (@Deepak_SRKian) April 3, 2017

SRK ageing backward; Handsome 😍 hunk @iamsrk urrf Harry on the sets of #TheRing pic.twitter.com/0x9Oq06cMI — Aayan (@its__aayan) April 3, 2017

Also Read:Shah Rukh has been for a while struggling with his on-screen image. In the past few years, Shah Rukh’s magic seems to lose its shine. It’s been a while since the audience has seen Shah Rukh in a purely romantic avatar. The roles in recent films have been mere derivatives of his romantic image. Imtiaz Ali is one director who can force his actors to create wonder on-screen. His films have an abundance of spirituality and Sufism. We wonder if Imtiaz Ali’s film can give the audience the old Shah Rukh who was unabashed and unapologetic about romancing on-screen.

