Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Anand L Rai film where he plays dwarf, picture from sets leaked

After much delay, Shah Rukh Khan has finally started shooting for Anand L Rai’s next film. This untitled project has created a lot of buzz among fans. Shah Rukh will play a dwarf in the film that will also star Katrina Kaif. The actor confirmed the same and wrote on Twitter, “Heat, hard work and happiness beckons to @aanandlrai sets.” Earlier there were speculations that Alia Bhatt might also star in the film but as of now, there is no confirmation on second female actor’s name.

Some media reports have also suggested that some locations of Meerut, including Ghanta Ghar, have been recreated in Mumbai as it would be difficult to shoot in these locations with a popular star. A picture from the sets have surfaced online and has since gone viral on social media. Going by this picture, Shah Rukh is seen wearing a white vest and his hair is dishevelled.

Speaking about his look in the film, Shah Rukh earlier told PTI, “My look is very different from Kamal Haasan’s in Appu Raja. We have done the test, we are through with the trailers. We will be releasing it (look) properly. It’s important that the audience accepts our effort. I think we will start shooting from March 21 and it will go on for five-six months or maybe take some more time.”

Heat, hard work and happiness beckons to @aanandlrai sets. pic.twitter.com/a6faFonBNb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 26, 2017

Shah Rukh also said that film is not titled ‘Bandhua’ and team is yet to decide film’s title. “We are still working on the title. It’s (‘Bandhu’) the name of some other film,” the actor said. Shah Rukh is also working on Imtiaz Ali’s next co-starring Anushka Sharma.

