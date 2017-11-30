Shah Rukh Khan shares an interesting photo from the sets of Aanand L Rai film

Shah Rukh Khan shares a photo from the sets of Aanand L Rai’s film. Shah Rukh Khan shares a photo from the sets of Aanand L Rai’s film.

Shah Rukh Khan is prepping up for his upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial. While little is known about this project except that SRK plays a vertically challenged man alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh sure knows how to get his fans excited.

Sharing a behind-the-sets picture from the shoot, SRK wrote, “From the sets of Aanand L Rai film. Techno Dolly, chroma screens & gizmos galore…” Though only Shah Rukh’s legs can be seen in the picture, if you look closely, it is enough to raise our expectations. And why not so? This untitled project is going to be high on VFX and CGI effects. While this may be Aanand’s first VFX heavy film, Shah Rukh is no newcomer to the field. With films like Fan and Ra.One and Don to his credit, SRK has had his dose of the green screens.



While the days of legs being tied behind the actor to give the illusion of a dwarf are long gone, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is not even going by superimposing his face on that of a dwarf’s. Rather, the teams plan on using high technology filters (Forced Perspective) to make him look shorter. The poster of this film is said to be released by the end of this year. However, earlier the film had a working title of ‘Katrina Meri Jaan’ which led a lot of fans to believe that Katrina is playing herself in the film. However, it has now been changed and the makers will soon reveal the new title.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd