Shah Rukh Khan sends Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt an exclusive glimpse of next Jab Harry Met Sejal song Phurr

When Shah Rukh Khan was seen with DJ Diplo in Los Angeles, speculations were rife that the two are coming together for a special number in Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal. Now, the actor has ended the speculations by announcing the next song Phurr from the film. The song has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty and for the first time gets International artist DJ Diplo on board for this Shah Rukh number. The song will be out soon, however, Shah Rukh shared the first glimpse with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Varun in a tweet tagged Shah Rukh and said that he is listening to “Hawayein” on loop. The song “Hawayein” is a romantic number from the SRK-Anushka Sharma starrer, and has garnered love from the actor’s fans across the country. When Varun wrote his opinion on the song, Shah Rukh was quick to reply and said that he would soon share the song Phurr with him and Alia.

He wrote, “Am so happy u r in love. Sending u and Alia the new song. Phurr… u both being young will hopefully like it.”

Meanwhile, Anushka and SRK are on a promotional spree for their film. The two have been extensively travelling to small towns in the country and spreading the news about their film release, which is scheduled for August 4. After visiting Ahmedabad, Punjab, Gujarat and finally UAE, the two went to Benaras where Shah Rukh went down on his knees and sang famous Bhojpuri track “Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic” for Anushka.

The two also relished the flavours of Benaras pan.

