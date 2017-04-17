Shah Rukh Khan says yes to Brett Ratner’s Rush Hour. He only has one condition

For those who came in late, Shah Rukh Khan and Brett Ratner– the Hollywood director who has given us Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand — met at the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival. For those who came in late, Shah Rukh Khan and Brett Ratner– the Hollywood director who has given us Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand — met at the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival.

Brett Ratner wants to make Rush Hour in India and Shah Rukh Khan has said yes. Now, give a minute to the news to sink in. For if this really happens, it means Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker and Shah Rukh Khan in the goofball comedy set in India with Ratner behind the camera. Given that SRK and Ratner are in, it may just be a matter of time. At least, we are keeping our fingers crossed.

For those who came in late, Shah Rukh and Brett — the Hollywood director who has given us Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand — met at the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF). SRK was there to accept a special tribute and he made Brett do the lungi dance too. Soon after, the mutual admiration club between the two had us going aww. But what really got our attention was Brett saying he would like to make Rush Hour with Shah Rukh in India. Now, this is not the first time that a Hollywood biggie wanted Shah Rukh in a film (sometime back, Hugh Jackman said SRK would be perfect as Wolverine), but it seems this one may just see the light of the day. In an interview to HT, Shah Rukh has also showed enthusiasm and said he would like to be involved with Rush Hour in India.

SRK said in the interview, “He (Brett Ratner) asked me, ‘What role should I pen you in?’ And I said, ‘it can be whichever role and I’ll do it’. But we’ll see how things go. But one thing I did request him to do — whether it’s with me or not – is to get Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker to shoot in India because Rush Hour is all over the world. And it’s high time that such a wonderful and beautiful action-comedy film came to India. I’ll get involved in some way or the other. I’ll do the production for him if I am not acting.”

Given that Ratner thinks SRK is Tom Cruise, The Rock, Tom Hanks and Jackie Chan rolled into one, this film may have SRK doing everything. The actor himself said about this compliment, “Brett is very gracious and sweet. When he said that, he was not trying to compare me to any of those wonderful stars that he mentioned. But he kept saying that my body of work has been quite varied over the last 25 years and he respects that a lot. So, I think that’s his way of showing appreciation for the fact that I’ve done different kinds of roles. In no way whatsoever do I think that I’m better than even one of them. But it was sweet of him to say that. He also said that, ‘I smell very delicious’. Now, this part is true, but I don’t know about the other.”

