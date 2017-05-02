Shah Rukh Khan says TED Talks has made him smarter than before

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture on his Instagram account with a caption that he is feeling smarter after Ted Talks. Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture on his Instagram account with a caption that he is feeling smarter after Ted Talks.

Shah Rukh Khan’s charming personality must have left the audience at the TED Talks inspired. Now that the actor is returning after giving some deep insights on life, career and the digital era, Shah Rukh feels he has become more enlightened and smarter than before. Sharing a picture with fans, the actor wrote, “The TED talks after effect…Smarter than before..Is that even possible???”

The actor, who became the first Bollywood actor to grace the stage of the TED Talks (Technology, Entertainment and Design talks), shared his life stories with the audience and how the present you is going to make the future you a better, stronger version of you. During the speech, he said, ““The present you is brave. The present you is hopeful. The present you is innovative and resourceful. And, of course, the present you is annoyingly indefinable. The future you, has to be like an aging movie star, who has been made to believe that there is a possibility of a world which is completely, wholly, self-obsessively in love with itself.”

Known for his romantic roles, Shah Rukh, who admits that he is not as romantic in real life as he appears on screen, spoke about how love is the driving force for everyone, “I’ve learned that whatever moves you, whatever urges you to create, build, whatever keeps you from failing, whatever helps you survive, is perhaps the oldest and the simplest emotion known to mankind, and that is love.”

In fact, he turned the event into a celebration and left his impact on the audience not only by narrating his experiences of being a star, humanity and the rise of social media. he also performed Lungi Dance from Chennai Express.

On the work front, SRK will appear in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film, also starring Anushka Sharma. Post that, he would start working on Anand L Rai’s film.

