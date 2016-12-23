Will Shah Rukh Khan play poet Sahir Ludhianvi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali might reunite for a project after 14 years. Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali might reunite for a project after 14 years.

Ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bollywood’s king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan might reunite after 14 years. Yes, you read that right. According to some reports, the actor and director recently met and discussed a project in which Shah Rukh might play the character of the veteran poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Bhansali and SRK met last week to discuss the film and if all works out, the duo might collaborate on the film in 2018. The daily quoted a source saying, “Bhansali and SRK met last week and the filmmaker handed over the complete script of the biopic to SRK, telling him that he would like to direct him in 2018. There is a lot of poetry in the film and SRK has been reading Sahir’s ghazals and nazms.”

Their last outing as a director-actor duo was Devdas, which went on to become a cult classic. The film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene as leads as well. In fact, the film is considered to be one of the best works from the actor and the director. However, since then, the successful duo did not come together for any project.

The film, which is reportedly being called Gustakhiyaan, will follow Sahir’s relationship with poetess-novelist Amrita Pritam. The source further said, “Bhansali and SRK have been spending a lot of time together lately, discussing work and cinema.”

If this project gets finalised, this could be another masterpiece from this successful pairing of actor-director. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy with promotions of Raees. The actor will also appear in Imtiaz Ali film with Anushka Sharma. On the other hand, the Bajirao Mastani director has started shooting for Padmavati, starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

Indianexpress.com cannot independently verify the report.

