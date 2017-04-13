My Name Is Khan to be screened in San Francisco, tribute to Shah Rukh Khan will be live streamed

My Name Is Khan was directed by Karan Johar and also starred Kajol, along with Shah Rukh Khan. My Name Is Khan was directed by Karan Johar and also starred Kajol, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s conversation with Brett Ratner at the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF) will be live streamed on Twitter.

The film gala is paying a tribute to the actor, whose My Name Is Khan will be screened in San Francisco on Friday.

Global fans of Shah Rukh, who has more than 24 million followers on Twitter, will be able to join the audience for the interview.

SFFILM’s Executive Director Noah Cowan said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be able to share this special conversation with audiences worldwide through our partnership with Twitter.”

The experience integrates live conversations utilising Twitter polls and questions from the Twitter audience using the hashtag #SRKSFFILM, providing the opportunity to connect and participate from anywhere in the world.

“Film is one of the most popular subjects discussed on Twitter, from reviews to premieres to the industry’s biggest stars,” said Anthony Noto, COO, Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan, who opened 2017 with Raees, that became the year’s first film to enter the 100-crore club. The superstar, who is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial opposite Anushka Sharma, wrapped up the film’s Punjab schedule few days back. Much to the surprise of his fans, SRK was spotted wearing a turban on the sets. The behind the scene pics went viral, leaving everyone guessing what the film’s plot is. The cast, which was shooting all across Europe is now busy with its Mumbai schedule. As per reports, SRK plays a guide in the untitled film. After Imtiaz’s movie, he will be kicking off Anand L Rai’s next, in which Shah Rukh will play a dwarf. The search for the film’s leading lady is still on.

