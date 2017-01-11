Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to be seen together in Tubelight after 10 years

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to come together on silver screen, after 10 years, for Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to come together on silver screen, after 10 years, for Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will forever be Karan Arjun. It has been years since the film came out and a lot happened since then. SRK and Salman had a bitter fight, reconciled, became best of friends and are ready to appear on the big screen together once again.

According to a report on an entertainment website Bollywood Life, SRK is doing a cameo in Kabir Khan-directed film, Tubelight, which stars Salman as the lead actor. Trade Analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted the news, though he removed the tweet later. Komal Nahta had posted on his Twitter account, “Confirmed news, guys. Absolutely great news. Shah Rukh Khan will play an important cameo in…. hold your breath… Salman Khan’s Tubelight!!!!”

Speculations have had been rife in the past of these foes-turned-friends sharing the screen. After their patch-up a few years ago, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have not yet been seen on the silver screen together. The makers or Tubelight are yet to confirm the news.

The last time we saw this starry duo together was in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om that released in 2007. Salman appeared in a special track that also had other top stars of Bollywood. Though we have seen the two a lot of these together at award nights and other promotions, but a film together is indeed big.

A few reports also suggest that Shatrugan Sinha was supposed to do this cameo initially, however, Salman insisted SRK would do it.

Before the big fight, the two Khans of Bollywood were seen together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and some other films. If this report turns out to be true, then possibly audiences will wait for both of them to feature in a full-fledged movie too.

Tubelight is slated to release on Eid this year.

