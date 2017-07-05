Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are shooting for a song in Aanand L Rai’s film. Is this the first still from the sets? See photo

Shah Rukh Khan recently did a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. Shah Rukh Khan recently did a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

After seeing Shah Rukh Khan do a cameo in Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight, fans have been even more excited to watch the Karan-Arjun duo on screen together. And Aanand L Rai’s next is bringing its audiences just that. Shah Rukh Khan had apparently asked Salman to do a guest appearance in the film and Salman happily agreed.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the two have been shooting for the previous two days in a number choreographed by Remo D’Souza who has taken a break from his reality show Dance Plus 3. A huge set has also been erected at a suburban studio where the song will be shot. It was also reported that rehearsals have already begun. Shah Rukh Khan is playing a dwarf in the film and ever since the project has been announced, fans have been going gaga over the idea but now with the news of Salman Khan also sharing screen space with Shah Rukh, the movie has created a buzz beyond bounds.

Some fan pages of the two Khans also shared a still from around the studio where the song is being shot. The click has both SRK and Salman long with Aanand Rai. In the photo, the two Khans look extremely handsome and seeing them in one frame is like a dream come true. Salman Khan is apparently going to shake a leg in a peppy number for the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier expressed his desire to have Salman do a special appearance in the flick when he was joking around with the fact that owing to their busy schedules, the two get to talk only at three in the night. The film also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The trio was last seen in Jab Tak Hai Jaan together, guess we’ll have to wait to find out if they will be able to spread magic again.

