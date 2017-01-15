Salman Khan shares nostalgic picture from sets of Karan Arjun, wishes SRK-Hrithik for Raees-Kaabil

Salman Khan shares a nostalgic picture from the shoot of Karan Arjun. Salman Khan shares a nostalgic picture from the shoot of Karan Arjun.

The famous film Karan Arjun, which has remained a benchmark in Bollywood for its friendship and brotherhood, has completed 21 years. Salman Khan shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film and thanked its director Rakesh Roshan for giving him and his co-star Shah Rukh Khan a timeless movie. Interestingly, Salman also mentioned that on the same day, Hrithik Roshan started his career with his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which released in 2000.

Along with the tweet, the actor also wished Shah Rukh and Hrithik for their respective films Raees and Kaabil which are heading for a big box office clash on January 25.

Now that Salman has forced us to think about Karan Arjun and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai releasing on the same date, it is beyond amazing to realise how both these films went on to become blockbusters and one of the best performances of both Salman and Hrithik.

Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH @iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan . pic.twitter.com/DOxvXaZkjs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 15, 2017

While Hrithik’s dancing abilities and romantic avatar in KNPH gave him the tag of a lover-boy, Karan Arjun’s famous dialogue “Mere Karan Arjun zaroor aayenge” still remains etched in our memories.

Salman and SRK ‘s bond also gave us major friendship goals over all these years. Even to this day, whenever Shah Rukh and Salman have appeared on screen, they have been called Karan Arjun with its title track playing in the background. The film, which released in 1995, was directed by Rakesh Roshan. Don’t we wish to see both these Khans teaming up for another film soon?

More from the world of Entertainment:

With Salman wishing both Raees and Kaabil all the success, even we are extremely excited to know who will win this year’s first box office face-off.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd