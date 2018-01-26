Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan lends a helping hand to Bharat actor Salman Khan

Salman Khan has already reciprocated for this kind gesture by doing a cameo in Zero. Salman Khan has already reciprocated for this kind gesture by doing a cameo in Zero.

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan kissed and made up, the two have been at their best behaviour with each other. In fact, at many occasions, the superstars were seen praising each other. SRK even made a cameo appearance in Salman’s Tubelight. Now indianexpress.com has learnt that the makeup artist of Shah Rukh’s Zero has been roped in for Salman’s next Bharat.

A source close to the film told indianexpress.com that it was Shah Rukh Khan who suggested the makeup artist of Zero for the Ali Abbas Zafar film. “Shah Rukh and Salman had met up recently and while chatting they discussed their projects. It was during this meeting that SRK recommended the makeup artist of Zero for Salman’s Bharat. As Salman is going to be ageing in the film, SRK, who was quite impressed with the international makeup artist, felt that he will be of great help on Bharat as well.”

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who helmed 2017’s biggest hit Tiger Zinda Hai. We are happy to hear that Salman and SRK are exchanging ideas and suggestions. Salman has already reciprocated for this kind gesture by doing a cameo in Zero. Now, fans are only waiting for a full-fledged movie starring the two superstars and we are sure that it will be a blockbuster!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd