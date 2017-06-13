Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar are in Forbes list of world’s 100 highest-paid celebs. Here is a breakdown of their earnings

Shah Rukh Khan, ranked 65th, has earned million ( approx. Rs 245 crore) between June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. Shah Rukh Khan, ranked 65th, has earned million ( approx. Rs 245 crore) between June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have made it to the world’s highest-paid celebrities list by Forbes, which is toplined by rapper Diddy, also known as Sean Combs. Shah Rukh, ranked 65th, has earned $38 million ( approx. Rs 245 crore) between June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. The actor is ahead of some global celebrities including tennis player Novak Djokovic, actor Amy Schumer, golfer Tiger Woods, footballer Neymar and singers Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Bon Jovi, Britney Spears and Katy Perry.

Hollywood actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and The Chainsmokers are also ranked at 65 along with Shah Rukh. Salman Khan has earned $37 million (approx. Rs 238 crore) and is ranked 71 on the list. The actor was not featured in last year’s top 100 highest-paid celebrities list. Akshay Kumar is ranked at number 80 on the list with total earnings of $35.5 million (approx. Rs 228 crore). Along with the earnings from films of the actors, the list also takes into account their endorsement deals.

Interestingly, not a single Bollywood female actor has made it to the list. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra weren’t able to make it to Forbes top 100 highest-paid celebrities 2017. There is also a stark absence of top Hollywood female actors including Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett Johansson in the list.

Rapper Diddy who topped the list pulled in a whopping $130 million earnings this year. A major chunk of his earnings came after Global Brands Group bought a majority stake in Sean John, Diddy’s fashion-lifestyle company, reported Forbes.

The top 10 in celebrity list is dominated by pop stars, musicians and authors. Singer-actor Beyoncé who is ranked at no. 2 earned a whopping $105 million. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is ranked at no. 3 and earned $95 million. J K Rowling’s earnings came from her book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s instant success last year. The author also cashed in on the success of Hollywood movie ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ based on her book of the same name.

Top three celebs and their earnings:

Other celebrities in the top list include rapper Drake, footballer Cristiano Ronald, singer The Weeknd, American radio personality Howard Stern, British rock band Coldplay, American author James Patterson and American professional basketball player LeBron James.

