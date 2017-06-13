Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan among Forbes’ 100 highest paid global celebs, Amitabh Bachchan drops out

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar are in the Forbes list of world’s highest paid celebs. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar are in the Forbes list of world’s highest paid celebs.

The Forbes list of world’s highest paid celebs is out and has Sean Combs right at the top. On the list we can also spot our Bollywood big stars with Shah Rukh Khan leading the charge at the 65th position with $38 million in earnings this year. On his heels is Salman Khan at the 71st spot with $37 million earned in 2016-2017. Akshay Kumar is at 80th position with $35.5 million. Unlike last year, Amitabh Bachchan has not made to the list.

Salman, Shah Rukh and Akshay making to the list comes as no surprise. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees which released on Republic Day weekend collected more than Rs 150 crore despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Akshay Kumar capped three big hits of 2016 with Jolly LLB 2 this year which collected Rs 117 crore and Naam Shabana which also fared well with more than Rs 50 crore in its kitty in India. Salman Khan has his much-awaited release Tubelight coming up later in the month on June 25. Forbes also takes into account their endorsement deals.

Last year too, Akshay, Shah Rukh, and Salman made it to the list of Forbes top 20 highest paid actors along with Amitabh Bachchan. In 2016, Shah Rukh ranked 86th on the list with earnings of $33 million, while Akshay came in on the 94th spot with $31.5 million earnings. Both have cemented their position since then.

This is what Forbes has to say about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar

Forbes calls Shah Rukh Khan, the highest paid Indian celeb in their global list at the 65th spot, the King Khan and says the actor managed to earn big “from starring roles in Bollywood movies such as Raees, for which he earns upfront fees and a cut of the back-end for his efforts. He also cashes in on endorsement deals for dozens of brands most Americans have likely never heard of.”

Next on the list is Salman Khan with the total earning of $37 million. Mentioning that the actor has appeared in more than 85 movies since Maine Pyar Kiya, the magazine says “Khan continues to produce and star in films, earning top rupee for flicks such as Sultan, which went on to become the second-highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2016. He remains one of India’s biggest stars, despite criminal controversies: In December 2015, the Mumbai High Court tossed out a conviction against Khan, who had been sentenced to five years in prison for a 2002 hit-and-run car incident which killed a homeless man.”

Akshay Kumar at the 80th spot has earned $35.5 million this year. Calling him “king of the Bollywood box office,” the magazine says he, “mints millions through both starring and ensemble roles. He still keeps busy, starring in four movies in our scoring period. Kumar also pulls in seven figures hawking products from deodorant to Eveready batteries.”

Here is the complete list of Forbes top 100 highest-paid celebrities 2017

1. Diddy, $130 million (Musician, U.S.)

2. Beyoncé, $105 million (Musician, U.S.)

3. J.K. Rowling, $95 million (Author, U.K.)

4. Drake, $94 million (Musician, U.S.)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million (Athlete, Portugal)

6. The Weeknd, $92 million (Musician, Canada)

7. Howard Stern, $90 million (Personality, U.S.)

8. Coldplay, $88 million (Musicians, U.K.)

9. James Patterson, $87 million (Author, U.S.)

10. LeBron James, $86 million (Athlete, U.S.)

11. Guns N’ Roses, $84 million (Musicians, U.S.)

11. Rush Limbaugh, $84 million (Personality, U.S.)

13. Justin Bieber, $83.5 million (Musician, Canada)

14. Lionel Messi, $80 million (Athlete, Argentina)

15. Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million (Personality, U.S.)

16. Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million (Personality, U.S.)

17. Bruce Springsteen, $75 million (Musician, U.S.)

18. Adele, $69 million (Musician, U.K.)

18. Jerry Seinfeld, $69 million (Comedian, U.S.)

20. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million (Actor, U.S.)

21. Metallica, $66.5 million (Musicians, U.S.)

22. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $65 million (Actor, U.S.)

23. Roger Federer, $64 million (Athlete, Switzerland)

24. David Copperfield, $61.5 million (Magician, U.S.)

25. Kevin Durant, $60.6 million (Athlete, U.S.)

26. Garth Brooks, $60 million (Musician, U.S.)

26. Elton John, $60 million (Musician, U.K.)

26. Gordon Ramsay, $60 million (Personality, U.K.)

29. Ryan Seacrest, $58 million (Personality, U.S.)

30. Chris Rock, $57 million (Comedian, U.S.)

31. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million (Actor, U.S.)

32. Paul McCartney, $54 million (Musician, U.K.)

32. Red Hot Chili Peppers, $54 million (Musicians, U.S.)

34. Louis C.K., $52 million (Comedian, U.S.)

35. Jimmy Buffett, $50.5 million (Musician, U.S.)

35. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million (Actor, U.S.)

37. Andrew Luck, $50 million (Athlete, U.S.)

37. Rory McIlroy, $50 million (Athlete, U.S.)

39. Jackie Chan, $49 million (Actor, China)

40. Calvin Harris, $48.5 million (Musician, U.K.)

41. Robert Downey, Jr., $48 million (Actor, U.S.)

42. Steph Curry, $47.3 million (Athlete U.S.)

43. Dave Chappelle, $47 million (Comedian, U.S.)

43. Judy Sheindlin, $47 million (Personality, U.S.)

45. James Harden, $46.6 million (Athlete, U.S.)

46. Lewis Hamilton, $46 million (Athlete, U.K.)

47. Kim Kardashian West, $45.5 million (Personality, U.S.)

48. Drew Brees, $45.3 million (Athlete, U.S.)

49. Taylor Swift, $44 million (Musician, U.S.)

50. Simon Cowell, $43.5 million (Personality, U.K.)

50. Phil Mickelson, $43.5 million (Athlete, U.S.)

52. Tom Cruise, $43 million (Actor, U.S.)

53. Kenny Chesney, $42.5 million (Musician, U.S.)

53. Steve Harvey, $42.5 million (Personality, U.S.)

55. Luke Bryan, $42 million (Musician, U.S.)

55. Celine Dion, $42 million (Musician, Canada)

55. Jay Z, $42 million (Musician, U.S.)

58. Sofia Vergara, $41 million (Actor, Colombia)

59. Kylie Jenner, $41 million (Personality, U.S.)

60. Bruno Mars, $39 million (Musician, U.S.)

60. Tiësto, $39 million (Musician, Netherlands)

62. Russell Westbrook, $38.6 million (Athlete, U.S.)

63. Sebastian Vettel, $38.5 million (Athlete, Germany)

64. Damian Lillard, $38.4 million (Athlete, U.S.)

65. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million (Actor, India)

65. Jennifer Lopez, $38 million (Musician, U.S.)

65. The Chainsmokers, $38 million (Musician, U.S.)

68. Novak Djokovic, $37.6 million (Athlete, Serbia)

69. Amy Schumer, $37.5 million (Comedian, U.S.)

70. Tiger Woods, $37.1 million (Athlete, U.S.)

71. Salman Khan, $37 million (Actor, India)

71. Neymar, $37 million (Athlete, Brazil)

71. Bill O’Reilly, $37 million (Personality, U.S.)

71. Dolly Parton, $37 million (Musician, U.S.)

71. Ed Sheeran, $37 million (Musician, U.K.)

76. Dwayne Wade, $36.2 million (Athlete, U.S.)

77. Fernando Alonso, $36 million (Athlete, Spain)

77. Sean Hannity, $36 million (Personality, U.S.)

77. Rihanna, $36 million (Musician, Barbados)

80. Bon Jovi, $35.5 million (Musician, U.S.)

80. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million (Actor, India)

82. Billy Joel, $35 million (Musician, U.S.)

83. Dr. Dre, $34.5 million (Musician, U.S.)

83. Florida Georgia Line, $34.5 million (Musician, U.S.)

83. Toby Keith, $34.5 million (Musician, U.S.)

83. Jordan Spieth, $34.5 million (Athlete, U.S.)

87. Derrick Rose, $34.2 million (Athlete, U.S.)

88. Usain Bolt, $34.2 million (Athlete, Jamaica)

89. Gareth Bale, $34 million (Athlete, U.K.)

89. Conor McGregor, $34 million (Athlete, Ireland)

89. Britney Spears, $34 million (Musician, U.S.)

92. Kei Nishikori, $33.9 million (Athlete, Japan)

93. Fletcher Cox, $33.4 million (Athlete, U.S.)

94. Clayton Kershaw, $33.4 million (Athlete, U.S.)

95. Chance The Rapper, $33 million (Musician, U.S.)

96. Katy Perry, $33 million (Musician, U.S.)

97. Carmelo Anthony, $32.6 million (Athlete, U.S.)

98. Jason Aldean, $32.5 million (Musician, U.S.)

99. Kevin Hart, $32.5 million (Comedian, U.S.)

100. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, $32 million (Athlete, U.S.)

