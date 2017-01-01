Blast from the past: When SRK, Saif, Preity pulled a hilarious prank during a 2004 tour, watch video

In a video that we found today, we spotted Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan prepping up to play a prank on one of the technicians. In a video that we found today, we spotted Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan prepping up to play a prank on one of the technicians.

If you thought last year’s Dream Team that included Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur was the biggest of recent times, then let’s just remind you that a bigger one happened way back in 2004. The Temptation Tour back then boasted of names like Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Rampal and Priyanka Chopra and was choreographed by Ganesh Hegde.

Temptations 2004 concert toured Europe and the United States and also featured in a popular documentary made on Shah Rukh at that time. But, do you remember anything about this grand concert tour?

Maybe you can find its onstage videos on the internet. But there was a lot more than happened behind the stage. Apart from the presence of these big stars in the green room, there was a lot of tension and anxiety that took place too.

There was also one particular “act” that was carried out by our superstars, that was a bigger hit than what they did for the audience on stage. In a video that we found today, we spotted Saif, Preity and Shah Rukh prepping up to play a prank on one of the technicians. Apparently, in the first part of the video we see SRK confessing that he was against the prank but looks like he finally decided to play along.

We are introduced in a (made up) moment where an angry SRK gets all agitated and abusive because of some technical glitch on stage. Never have we seen the actor shouting at his own crew members and one would naturally guess that this was the result of a disastrous turn of events. But in reality, it was quite the opposite as the actors later broke into a loud laugh while thanking the man in question who had actually did the best job that day.

This video was a slight reminiscence of all the Kal Ho Na Ho moments, a film which Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were a part of. Looks like a part of mischievous Aman stayed inside the superstar even after the film’s shoot ended.

