Shah Rukh Khan romances on bylanes of ‘sweetest’ tourism destination, West Bengal. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan is a Gujarati gangster in his upcoming film Raees. He is on the wrong side of law and his powerful monologues in the trailer give a sneak peek into his character’s grey side. From getting into his act right to perfectly fitting into the Gujarati set-up, SRK is looking every inch his part. So while he is trying to overpower Gujarat onscreen, he is spreading a different kind of magic in a tourism video of an opposite state – West Bengal. And trust us when we say, Shah Rukh still looks as convincing as one can imagine.

For all those who wish to see more of Bollywood’s king of romance, here is a pleasant surprise he gave to his fans. We got hold of a video where SRK is back to doing what he does best – spread his charm. The video is a promotional one for West Bengal tourism. It has the superstar, who is also the brand ambassador of West Bengal tourism, hitting the emotional chords of his Bengali fan base by travelling through the bylanes of the country’s ‘sweetest’ destination.

If it was the train which brought Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together in the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, it will be Kolkata’s heritage tram which will bring a foreigner lady closer to the city in this newly released campaign. A quintessential part of the colonial-era, Kolkata is the only place in India which still manages to accommodate the slow-moving tram. Shah Rukh co-owning the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders is another proof of him being in complete awe of the state.

In the three-minute long video promoting state tourism, Shah Rukh tries to charm the foreigner lady with his sweet Bengali song which translates as “O lady from abroad.. I know you!” In the end, he even tags the state as ‘the sweetest part of India’.

Watch| Shah Rukh Khan in another West Bengal tourism advertisement

Earlier too the actor has featured in West Bengal Tourism advertisements for which he did not charge a penny.

