Shah Rukh Khan reveals some of his childhood secrets. Find out what

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, an ardent fan of comic characters, says during his childhood he used to borrow money from his friends and family members to buy comic books.

Shah Rukh revealed some of his childhood secrets on Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2016, where he was honoured with the Kids Icon of the Year Award.

“When I was a kid, I always wanted to grow up, and now that I am old, I really miss my childhood. I think it’s the best time of our lives, when we are so carefree,” Shah Rukh said.

“I remember borrowing money from friends and relatives to buy my favourite Lotpot comics and it’s so good to see the characters come to life. I was so fond of them. In fact, I like cartoons so much that even after a tiring day at work, I go back home and watch pre-recorded cartoons before going to bed,” he added.

Earlier, in a five-minute long speech, SRK had recollected the learnings passed onto him by his late father.

Shah Rukh Khan was born in New Delhi to Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima. He was raised in Mangalore for the first five years of his life, as his grandfather was a chief engineer at Mangalore port. SRK lost his father when he was just 15 years old.

“I feel proud when I see people studying and educating themselves. There is nothing greater than education in the world. My father was a highly educated man. But he was also poor. He never got any job. He hardly had any money. Whatever business he started despite being so educated, they was all failures. But he gave me a lot of love. Because he didn’t have any money on every birthday of mine, he used to give me some of his old things and through those, I got my learnings,” SRK said.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2016, which will also feature Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, will be aired on January 1, 2017, on Nick.