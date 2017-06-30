Shah Rukh Khan reveals It Happened One Night with Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha. See first look

Shah Rukh Khan revealed the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha film, It Happened One Night, which is a remake of Ittefaq. Shah Rukh Khan revealed the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha film, It Happened One Night, which is a remake of Ittefaq.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account to share an intriguing poster of the film It Happened One Night, which featured Sidharth Malhotra in handcuffs. The actor also sports a wedding band in the poster, which catches your eye. Along with the first look, Shah Rukh wrote, “What exactly happened that night? #ItHappenedOneNight @s1dofficial @aslisona #AkshayeKhanna @karanjohar @boo.i.am @junochopra @brstudiosllp.” Now, the star who is looking forward to the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma has now got his fans wondering what happened ‘that’ night.

The Badshah of Bollywood is producing the remake of the hit Rajesh Khanna film Ittefaq under Red Chillies Entertainment, in collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Sonakshi Sinha is the female lead and she reposted SRK’s insta-post and said, “Maybe you need to hear my side too,” while Karan Johar shared the same poster and said, “Secrets unveiled tomorrow! #ithappenedonenight @s1dofficial @aslisona #akshayekhanna.”

The film is slated to release on November 3 and is an official remake of Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 blockbuster Ittefaq. The title does remind us a little bit of the black-and-white Hollywood film of the same name, which came out in the 1930s. However, the plot of the two movies is different.

The original film, which was directed by Aditya Chopra’s father Yash Chopra, is about a passionate painter who loves his work more than his wife. One night, during an argument, the painter pushes his wife away for destroying one of his paintings and before leaving, he tells her he will kill her. When he returns, his wife is dead and the police arrest the painter. How Abhay Chopra has managed to give this hit film a new twist is something that we would have to wait and watch.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd