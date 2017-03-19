Shah Rukh Khan reveals Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha in middle of the night. Is he SRK’s 4 AM friend? See pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Imitiaz Ali are coming together for the first time. Shah Rukh Khan and Imitiaz Ali are coming together for the first time.

The actor-director duo Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali might be coming together for a project for the first time, but it seems the two enjoy each other’s company a lot. So much so, that they have become midnight buddies too. Shah Rukh took to Twitter and posted a picture of the director riding a bicycle and wrote, “Late nite discussions with my director Imtiaz. He said Aaj Kal main sirf Highway par Tamasha karta hoon.” Interestingly, the actor chose to remain in his car, which makes us wonder why he did not hop on his bicycle too.

SRK’s post only reminds us of our 4 am friends. When was the last time you went on such late night discussions? Shah Rukh’s tweet comes a day after he shared another picture, wearing a leather jacket and letting his followers know that this might be a possible look from his film with Imtiaz, tentatively titled The Ring. SRK had written, “While growing up our mantra was “Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket” Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too.”

SRK has always been in awe for the Tamasha director. A few weeks back he wrote on Twitter, “Work always makes me happy but when it’s with beautiful ppl like Vaibhavi & team and Imtiaz & his mad boys & girls it’s like the happiest.” The project also stars Anushka Sharma, who happens to be working with the Raees actor for the third time after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

On the other hand, Imtiaz had spoken about his decision to cast King Khan in his film because the two wanted to do something that they had not done so far. While he didn’t want to ‘fall into the pattern’ of making certain films, Shah Rukh, on the other hand, wanted to break out of the pattern he was following.

Late nite discussions with my director Imtiaz. He said Aaj Kal main sirf Highway par Tamasha karta hoon. pic.twitter.com/tOyPpd8oAR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 18, 2017

Well, Imtiaz is famous for giving his fans some strong character driven stories, whether it is Tamasha or Highway. It would be interesting to see whether he would be able to bring a new side of Shah Rukh in his film too. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Anushka have many projects individually. While Anushka is prepping up for the release of her production, Phillauri, Shah Rukh has Anand L Rai’s film in which he plays a dwarf.

