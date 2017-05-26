Shah Rukh Khan remembers his ‘daddy cool’ Anupam Kher as Saaransh completes 33 years

Anupam Kher played the role of an old father when he was only 28. Anupam Kher played the role of an old father when he was only 28.

Anupam Kher’s heart wrenching classic film, Saaransh completed thirty-three years on Thursday. Saaransh is a painful tale about a retired school teacher and his wife, who have to come to terms with life, after the death of their only son. The son passed away in a mugging case in New York. The shock of losing his son took a toll on the father who had even tried to kill himself having lost the will to live.

Shah Rukh Khan also wished Anupam who played his father in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shah Rukh wrote, “Wow. Daddy cool cool cool. Be healthy and happy my friend.”

Saraansh had received a lot of praise and had established the merit of Anupam Kher as a veteran actor. About the film, the lead actor Anupam tweeted, “Today, 33 years back my first film #Saaransh was released. I am 507 films old now. Life has come a long way. Thank you all for your love.🙏🙏🙏”

Anupam also said that the movie which came out in 1984 has since then trended every day in his life. He tweeted, “#33YearsOfSaaransh has trended in my life every single day. I was 28yrs old when I did the role of a proud & righteous Indian #BVPradhan.:)”

Anupam thanked the film’s director Mahesh Bhatt and also tweeted to Vikas Khanna who wrote about Saaransh. The Kheer actor said, “Thank you Vikas. My debut role in #Saaransh not only gave me a great role but also a wonderful way to live life.🙏🙏 #33YearsOfSaaransh” The actor also thanked the director of the movie Mahesh Bhatt.

The 62-year-old also thanked the Indian film industry for its love and faith. The cult classic, Saaransh also had stars like Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan.

