Shah Rukh Khan receives Yash Chopra Award, calls it his life’s best honour, see pics

Yash Chopra had a successful working and deep personal association with Shah Rukh Khan. On Saturday evening as the superstar received the 4th National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, he attributed his success in Bollywood to him, while recalling his journey with the celebrated filmmaker.

Shah Rukh is the fourth recipient of the award, which is given to a Bollywood personality for his or her outstanding contribution to cinema. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Rekha are the previous awardees.

Calling the award the “biggest honour” of his life, Shah Rukh, in his acceptance speech, said, “This is one of the most important evenings of my life. I am very emotional. Yash Chopra has single-handedly created my career. It is a strange circle that I am receiving an award, which honours him and is in his memory, and I am who I am because of what Yash Chopra made me do.”

Speaking to the media minutes before the ceremony, Shah Rukh admitted that this is one honour he cannot take credit for, as he feels it has come his way only because of his relationship with the Chopras.

“I am extremely undeserving (for the award) but I am happy that the jury considered me for it. The reason for this is genuinely a gracious, wonderful and fantastic feeling that the whole family has given me over the years. This can be the only reason for this. It can’t be my talent. So, it feels really special to receive this award. It is very personal. I can’t express how emotional it is for me. It is a personal moment for me, having worked with him for 20 years, right from when I started and then to lose him as we walked along the path of filmmaking… it is emotional for me,” the 51-year-old actor said.

Having worked with the director-producer in seven films, which include Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer-Zara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh has been hugely influenced by Yash. A proof of it is the fact that the star spends hours discussing Chopra with the directors he works with now.

“Yash ji was very basic and simple. He never allowed the craft to take over his art. He made films from his heart. Even today when I work with directors, we talk more about Yash ji than the films that I am working on with them,” Shah Rukh revealed.

The actor received the award from Tamil Nadu governor C Vidyasagar Rao, while Rekha made him wear a gold bracelet, as accompanying token. Shah Rukh was also awarded Rs 10 lakh. Besides Rekha, other guests at the event included Yash’s wife Pamela, Jayaprada, Shatrughan Sinha, Simi Garewal and Padmini Kohlapuri.

The jury for the National Yash Chopra Memorial Award comprises Pamela, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Simi, Padmini Subbarami Reddy, Anu and Shashi Ranjan.

