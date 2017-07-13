Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Membership from Jodhpur Guide Association for playing a tourist guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan is playing a turist guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan is playing a turist guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association of Rajasthan has approached Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with an Honorary Membership to confer him with a membership and badge as a token to mark the association. This is a pleasant gesture by the guides to Shah Rukh Khan as the actor is all set to play the role of a tourist guide in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The Honorary Membership comes as an addition to a list of felicitations and doctorates from around the world as possessed by Shah Rukh Khan. Ratan Singh Rathore, President of Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association says, “We are very excited to bestow Shah Rukh Khan with an Honorary Membership at our Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association. It would be an honour to host him. It is a matter of pride that he would represent our profession in Jab Harry Met Sejal. We are happy as he will bring recognition to the job of a tourist guide.”

Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a professional tourist guide in Canada. Glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan as an outspoken and fun loving person have already left the audience rooting for his on-screen character of Harry in the film.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is an Imtiaz Ali directorial and also stars Anushka Sharma. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

