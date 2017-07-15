Shah Rukh Khan recalls stepping in Mumbai with Gauri, experiencing the moments of being a father to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and his family shot for Gauri Khan’s magazine. Shah Rukh Khan and his family shot for Gauri Khan’s magazine.

Just quite recently Shah Rukh Khan completed the journey of 25 years since he made it to the film industry. Before he had set out on the “Safar” to promote Jab Harry Met Sejal, the actor spoke about his fond memories about Mumbai, his marriage, Gauri and finally, his kids. In an interview to DNA, SRK bares it all and revisits some memories, which he hadn’t shared before.

He said that realistically, he had never expected that he would become ‘the Khan’ and that someone who would epitomise romance for Bollywood. When questioned if Gauri was okay with leaving her comfort and moving out to the city of dreams -Mumbai – Shah Rukh quips, “Moving to Mumbai was a radical change for us. Not only for her, for me too. Not for any other reason but because we were uprooted from the city that we were born and brought up in and suddenly put into a new world — that was so different from anything real. I think Gauri and I, both, dealt with it. There were days where I would be explaining to her things that I didn’t understand. There were days when she would stand by me and say, ‘Okay, this is how it’s gonna be. Let’s make the best of it’.”

He continued, “But I think within the first two-three years, the fact that we both faced this uprootedness together, in a world we didn’t belong to, kind of got us to understand what space we are going to live our lives through. Because somewhere deep down inside, we all want life to be nice and happy. And for as long as possible. Realistically speaking, we didn’t think I’ll become such a big star because we didn’t know the magnitude of stardom that can be achieved here.”

Moving on, SRK shared one of his fond memories in the city of Mumbai, and by the way, it is not related to his first hit or first award but the moment of being a father, twice.

“Each (memory) had a different story to it. At different stages of my life. So, those have been really special. Like before Aryan, there were some miscarriages but then when he was born, a couple of days were difficult. Suhana was a girl so that was exciting, as Gauri and I, both of us always wanted a girl first. But it happened second. Gauri was very keen that the kids look like me. First thing she asked me after her delivery was, ‘Does she look like you?’. And Suhana had a dimple so yeah of course, she looked like me. That was interesting.”

He continued, “Then much later in life, we started feeling there was a space for a third child so AbRam came. They have been high points of my life for sure.”

Well, SRK has been proving every now and then that he is a family man. This excerpt just add some more context to the statements often used for the actor when referred to as ‘King of Bollywood.’ Meanwhile, the actor is busy in promoting his next, Jab Harry Met Sejal, his first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd