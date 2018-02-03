Shah Rukh Khan to Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh: You’re now Khilji for me

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh had a special chat on Twitter recently about Padmaavat. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh had a special chat on Twitter recently about Padmaavat.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat and said that actor Ranveer Singh is now Alauddin Khilji for him.

Shah Rukh on Friday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where Ranveer wrote to the Chennai Express star, “Shah Rukh Khan, Hi bhai! Anxious for you to see Padmaavat”.

Shah Rukh, 52, who is currently busy shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming film Zero, replied, “So sorry, did not realise it was you, because now you are Khilji for me. Bahut acchhi picture hai bhai (It is a very good film)..I saw it and loved it.”

The film is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem Padmavat. The movie also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Padmaavat was earlier supposed to release late last year, but after running into trouble with the censor board and fringe outfits, who threatened to burn down theaters upon the film’s release, Padmaavat’s release date was postponed to January 25, 2018.

The movie has been doing wonders at the box office after finding itself involved in numerous controversies. The period epic has accumulated Rs 166.5 crore in eight days, and its future at the box office looks quite bright. Padmaavat will face some competition at the box office after Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan releases on February 9.

Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh has especially received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Khilji.

Hi Bhai ! 😍 anxious for you to see ‘Padmaavat’ ! #AskSRK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 2, 2018

So sorry didn’t realise it was u, cos now u r Khilji for me. Bahut acchhi picture hai bhai..I saw it and loved it. http://t.co/9coSNSAmNq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2018

“I have a very large vision for myself, my body of work, my career. I hope to build a vast legacy with a filmography which I can be proud of when I am done. I want to look back and feel like I made a significant contribution to the art and yes, keep pushing the envelope and keep exploring to things that have not been done before,” Ranveer had earlier told IANS during an interview.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd