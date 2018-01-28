Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt set the stage on fire at International Customs Day event

Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, here’s how celebrities added glamour to International Customs Day celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, here’s how celebrities added glamour to International Customs Day celebrations.

Any celebration is incomplete in India without a Bollywood flavour to it. On the occasion of International Customs Day, Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh among others turned up to honour the officials and entertain their fans. What caught our attention was the newly-wed Anushka Sharma who sang on stage and performed on Band Baaja Baarat’s song Ainvayi Ainvayi along with Alia Bhatt.

Talking about performance, how can we miss out on Ranveer Singh, the live wire of the industry. The actor, who is being showered with praises for his turn as Allauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, shook a leg on Bappi Lahiri’s track. In one of the videos, we see him getting into a complete Mithun Chakraborty zone with Riteish Deshmukh. What we also noticed is the physical transformation Ranveer has undergone for his upcoming film Gully Boy.

Watch videos:

Raees from the heart.

Baadshah defines humility with his gestures at the International Customs Day event. pic.twitter.com/gcdsjZbCeM — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 28, 2018

Not just Ranveer, Ranbir Kapoor was also present at the event. The actor, who will be seen next in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, danced on “Badtameez Dil”. He charmed the ladies in the crowd and entertained the kids. But the highlight of the evening was Shah Rukh Khan. The King of Romance did what he does best – charm. He danced with one of his fans on “Gerua” from Dilwale, making his other fans go ‘aww’ for him.

Check out more pictures from the event:

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Other celebrities who graced the event were Sushmita Sen, Sridevi and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd