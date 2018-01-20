Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar rehearse for Filmfare Awards 2018

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone and Ranveer Singh rehearse for Filmfare Awards 2018. Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone and Ranveer Singh rehearse for Filmfare Awards 2018.

The best actor nominee in this year’s Filmfare Awards Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to put up a great show at the star-studded 63rd Filmfare Awards scheduled to happen tonight. The rehearsal videos of the actor have surfaced on his many fan pages where he is seen practising his dance steps. Apart from Shah Rukh, the annual extravaganza will witness performances by other Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh and others.

If reports are to be believed, the viewers, like last year, might get to see the camaraderie between friends Karan Johar and Bollywood’s Raees Shah Rukh as they will take the stage as anchors. And as these celebrities make sure to entertain the audience, the social media circuits have been flooded with their photos and videos.

Going by Ranveer’s performances at other award shows, we expect nothing less than a power-packed performance from the livewire of Bollywood. As reported by Filmfare, the actor will be shaking a leg on Bappi Lahiri’s chartbusters like “I AM a Disco Dancer”, “Ooh La La”, “Tamma Tamma” and others. Sunny Leone will be grooving on her Bollywood songs.

The nominations for the award show were announced a couple of days back. While Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania is nominated in all the four major categories of Best Film, Best Actor (Male and Female) and Best Director, it is Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar that leads the race with a whopping nine nominations. Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi has also got eight nominations with Rajkummar Rao’s nomination in Best Supporting Actor category.

