Why Shah Rukh took a train to promote Raees. Watch video, pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s train ride for Raees is a national event. Huge crowds are meeting him at every railway platform as he traverses miles from Mumbai and Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Raees. The actor, a confessed insomniac, is a bundle of energy at every train stop, waving to fans, meeting people and shaking hands till it is time to meet the next lot of fans.

An unfortunate event also happened during the journey when a man died in Vadodara due to chaos after the train left from the station. But why did Shah Rukh Khan chose a train to promote Raees, given that we hardly saw trains during films promos?

Talking to indianexpress.com while aboard the August Kranti Express, Shah Rukh revealed, “We were talking about travelling to cities for Raees but I wanted to call everyone here (Mumbai) and do it. You know with every film, it’s different. During Chennai Express, we could just go in a mall and dance and with Happy New Year we could do anything but this film we cannot do all that because it has a different kind of dignity and I need to maintain it.”

SRK continued, “So I didn’t know what to do… where do I go and how do I talk to people about Raees. So we first thought we will just stick around Mumbai and meet people here. But we have a few days left so we were like can we can meet people from different cities and one member from my team said let’s take a train. There’s also a small train sequence in the film so he said trains are very closely attached to your being. I said how and he said Chaiyya Chaiyya and Chennai Express.”

That made Shah Rukh think. “I thought Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman had a train, in Main Hoon Na I come out of a train, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai I see off one of the ladies in a train. I don’t remember clearly but somewhere I remember I have spent a lot of time in a train. So I have always had trains associated with me. It’s nice. And I am impressed. One keeps hearing about railways, upliftment.”

But since the last time SRK travelled in a train, a lot has changed. “We are in the second class. When I walked in I thought this is the first class but things have so improved since the last time I was on a train that it felt like first class.”

