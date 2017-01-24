Shah Rukh Khan condoles death of man who died in Vadodara, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan was riding the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Raees. Shah Rukh Khan was riding the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Raees.

Shah Rukh Khan said his prayers were with the family of the man who died at Vadodara railway platform as fans swarmed the railway station to catch a glimpse of the actor. Shah Rukh Khan was riding the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Raees. The actor ended his journey in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

“It’s unfortunate, my prayers are with the family of the deceased (died during commotion): SRK at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station #Raees,” the actor said at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station. One person died and another was left critical on the crowded Vadodara railway platform, teeming with fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived on board the August Kranti Express on Monday to promote Raees.

While the actor did not step down from the train, choosing to wave at the crowds and urged them to watch the film on a loudspeaker, fans in Vadodara swarmed the railway platforms since several hours before the scheduled arrival of the train.

Talking about his train ride earlier, the actor said he wanted to cover the maximum cities in the least time and that is why he had chosen train travel. He also said that he was travelling on a train after a long time.

The deceased, Farid Khan Sherani, arrived at the railway platform with his wife and daughter as the family to catch a glimpse of SRK. After the train left, the crowd rushed towards the exit, leading to chaos and a near-stampede. Many people collapsed during the chaos, including Sherani. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

