Shah Rukh Khan set to promote Raees on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 and we are very excited

Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan will promote Raees on Salman Khan’s show on January 20. Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan will promote Raees on Salman Khan’s show on January 20.

They are back to being friends and how! Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear on Salman Khan’s television reality show Bigg Boss one more time. SRK will come on the ongoing season’s semi-final episode to promote his upcoming film Raees. The actor will share the stage with host of the show, Salman for the second time. The Khan duo will shoot together for the special episode of Bigg Boss 10 on January 20, 2017, at the show’s set in Lonavala. They both will be seen having a lot of fun over interesting tasks and games

SRK had come on Bigg Boss to promote Dilwale, starring Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in its last season. While the superhit on-screen couple SRK-Kajol went inside the house to create some magical moments, it will be interesting to see if Shah Rukh will enter the house this time too and meet the contestants, especially if Swami Om still remains a part of the show.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan promoted Sultan together over social media. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan promoted Sultan together over social media.

However, what we also cannot miss is the fact that when Shah Rukh turned up last time, he brought a controversy too. A religious group had raised objection over a short promotional video where both the actors were seen wearing shoes in Lord Shiva’s temple. While history is repeating itself, we hope this incident doesn’t happen again.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a promotional video of Bigg Boss season 9. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a promotional video of Bigg Boss season 9.

The friendship between Bollywood’s Sultan and Raees has been growing strong for a year now. In fact, recently Salman took to Twitter to share the first look of SRK’s upcoming project with Anushka Sharma. He even declared the release date of this Imtiaz Ali film, which is tentatively being called ‘The Ring.’

More from the world of Entertainment:

They were also seen sharing an amazing camaraderie at an award show recently.

Also read | Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan on top of Forbes’ celeb list, Aamir Khan comes 14th

The Karan-Arjun jodi has been exchanging heart warming messages over social media every now and then, keeping the media on their toes. Now the latest announcement has left us excited and wish they soon do a film together too.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd