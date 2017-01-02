Raees: Dear Shah Rukh Khan, why are you so ‘Zaalim’ on us ? See pics

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan released two new posters from the film. Raees: Shah Rukh Khan released two new posters from the film.

It seems like everything about Raees is a win-win situation for the makers as well as the actors. Till now Sunny Leone was making us drool with her Laila Main Laila and this increased the buzz around the film. And now, the two new posters released by Shah Rukh Khan are making us more impatient for the release of the film.

The two new poster gives us a glimpse of two different sides of SRK. While one has a cool new look of the actor, totally giving the guys a style goal for the year, the other gives us a sense of romance between Shah Rukh and the Pakistani actor Mahira Khan. If we go by the poster, the relationship between the two actors is intense and full of hardships. We also see the 51-year-old actor bleeding in one of the posters.

WATCH VIDEO | Shah Rukh Khan On Raees Clash With Kaabil: It’s Impossible To Have A Solo Release In India

Also, what’s interesting is the quotes on the poster. Depicting the intense romance of Raees, the second poster read, “Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana.” While for the other, which has Shah Rukh in a breathtaking avatar, the actor has put caption as ‘O Zaalima.’

Look at Raees new poster here:

Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana… pic.twitter.com/d0Y002yKyT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2017

With these two new posters, Raees again has taken an upper hand over its box office rival Kaabil, whose makers released a motion poster yesterday (January 2). Now, the fight is going to grow intense with the release date coming closer.

Watch Kaabil’s motion poster here:

For now, buzz around both the films is extremely high and the competition between Hrithik and Shah Rukh is neck to neck.

WATCH VIDEO | Sunny Leone Offered Rs. 4 Crore To Perform Live On ‘Raees’ Song

Even if the songs are considered, Raees’ ‘Laila Main Laila’ starring Shah Rukh and Sunny Leone has overpowered the sizzling number of Urvashi Rautela, called ‘Haseeno Ka Deewana’ from Kaabil. But who will finally emerge as a winner on January 25? Let’s wait and watch.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd