Raees dialogue inspired Shah Rukh Khan’s jabra fan in a unique manner, see pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan power is known to all. The fever SRK passes on with everything that he does on-screen, reaches to his fans quite fast. An example of the same is a cobbler in the suburbs of Mumbai who seems to be his ardent follower and is super excited for this upcoming film raees, starring Pakistani beauty, Mahira Khan.

This SRK fan has put up a dialogue from Raees in his shop, the same dialogue that we heard in the trailer, in a very Shah Rukh style:

“Koi Dhandha Chota Nahi Hota Aur Dhandhe Se Bada Koi Dharam Nahi Hota”

Yes, this is exctly the line that has found a special place in cobbler Shyam Bahadur Rohidas’s shoe shop in Mumbai.

This is a perfect example of how reel life connotations connect well in real life too. Shyam Bahadur, who hails from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh has taken cue from the hard-hitting dialogue from Raees which in turn got him to put up a banner on the walls of his roadside shop. And we are sure this is helping him grab the attention of several customers and make some good profits too.

See pics of Shah Rukh Khan fan who is inspired by the Raees dialogue:

The cobbler claims that he has friends working in various businesses with some being doctors and engineers but he ended up taking this job due to life’s circumstances, and thus the dialogue seems to be very apt for him. It is indeed amazing to see that only one dialogue mouthed by Shah Rukh Khan in Raees has the power to uplift someone like Shyam Bahadur.

Raees is set to release on January 25. But much before that, the film’s magic is already spreading its wings. We are sure there is more to come from the makers of Raees and SRK himself. The much-awaited film’s first song “O Zaalima” is scheduled to release on January 5. For now, the Sunny Leone’s item number “Laila Main Laila,” the two new posters and other teaser, trailers and dialogues are keeping the buzz going strong around the film.

